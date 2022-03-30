Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts, Chris Sale, Trevor Story

The Red Sox have an exceptional shortstop in Xander Bogaerts, even if some his numbers on the defensive side aren’t elite. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

We got some good news and some bad news about Chris Sale. Hopefully the good news will lead to more of the same in the future and the bad news will pass by quickly. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

Up until very recently, Trevor Story was a free agent looking for a team for which to play. Now he’s a member of the Red Sox and a father to boot. (Tara Sullivan; Boston Globe)

Story has helped make the Red Sox one of the better teams at the second base position. (Ben Clemens; FanGraphs)

There is much less certainty and optimism about where the Red Sox are in the outfield, particularly on the right side. (Justin Leger; NBC Sports Boston)

Rob Refsnyder is hoping to capitalize on the Red Sox’s lack of depth on that part of the roster. (Chad Jennings; Boston Globe)