Today in Red Sox History: March 3

2020: Chris Sale to be looked at by Dr. James Andrews; As we know, this would ultimately end in Tommy John surgery, from which he would finally return late last summer.

2019: It’s too early to worry about a logjam at the corner infield positions; A few years later, it’s not clear any of them will be the long-term third baseman.

2017: David Price will not need surgery; This was the origin story of his magic elbow, with that quote coming just a couple days later.

2016: Xander Bogaerts making more than the minimum; Normandin said it might help with getting him a long-term extension, and it did.

2014: Mike Carp trade rumors; He was a key bench player in 2013, but a trade here probably would have been for the best as he was claimed off waivers in August of this year.

1976: Red Sox trade Dick Drago to the California Angels for John Balaz, Dave Machemer, and Dick Sharon; Drago was a solid swingman for Boston for two seasons before the trade, and they’d acquire him again a few years later, just to again trade him. None of the players who came back ever played a major-league game for Boston.

1932: Ed Morris passes away from knife wounds after being stabbed two days prior at a party thrown in his honor; Morris was a solid-average swingman for Boston, even receiving MVP votes in 1928, his first year with the club. He was only 32 years old. The story goes that the Yankees had a $100,000 offer out to Boston for Morris before his death.

For the second time in three days, there are no Red Sox birthdays. Something is afoot...

