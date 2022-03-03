OTM Open Thread 3/3: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday! Remember how much fun we all had on 2/2? Well it’s 3/3 and not nearly as exciting. We’re waiting for news but so far no word on even the next negotiation session being held. The Celtics host the Grizzlies at 7:30 PM ET. And the Bruins are in Las Vegas taking on the Golden Knights at 9:00 PM ET. This is the last weekend before daylight savings…get ready to spring forward! Talk about what you want, think about the minors or Indy or college baseball, and be good to one another.