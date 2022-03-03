Daily Red Sox Links: Seiya Suzuki, Zack Greinke, Zack Kelly

With baseball even further away than it should be at this point, let’s just hold onto glimmers of hope, like the fact that Seiya Suzuki remains someone the Red Sox could sign in the future. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

As long as we’re talking possible additions, Zack Greinke is in need of a new place to pitch. (Ricky Doyle; NESN)

Alex Speier did a great deep dive explaining the unjust nature of the pay structure in MLB when its comes to guys who are really early in their careers. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

The worst people in this whole owner-imposed lockout is, that’s right, the owners. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Rumors have been swirling for much of this offseason about shakeups to the broadcasting teams at NESN, and we may finally be approaching some actual confirmations of who some of the new broadcasters will be. (Alex Reimer; WEEI/Audacy)

It’s been a difficult road through professional baseball so far for Zack Kelly. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)