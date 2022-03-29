OTM Open Thread 3/29: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! The Red Sox are back in action taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:05 PM ET. For evening action, the Bruins host the Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET. Albert Pujols has re-signed with the St. Louis Cardinals for a farewell tour. The Sox will be hosting Pujols and the birds in June for three games over the 17th, 18th, and 19th as the future Hall of Famer chases 700 home runs. Talk about what you want, remember it will be spring again in Boston this week, and be good to one another.