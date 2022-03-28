Red Sox Farm Preview: Salem Red Sox

Related MLB Pipeline releases top 30 Red Sox prospect list

Along with Opening Day for the Red Sox taking place on April 7, less than two weeks from today, the minor-league season will also be getting going for the four full-season levels that week as well. With that in mind, this week we will be previewing those four levels for Boston, using the projected rosters from our friends at Sox Prospects. For each projected roster we’ll cover the top prospects for position players, starters, and relievers, as well as a sleeper and other notables from the roster. Today we kick things off with Low-A Salem.

Top Position Player Prospect

Marcelo Mayer, SS

There was very little doubt about who would top this list. Mayer is one of the top two prospects in the view of every evaluator, with some having him in the top spot above Triston Casas. It’s not hard to see where that love comes from, either. While he was certainly not viewed as generational heading into last summer’s draft, he was ranked atop the draft board by many public evaluators, and the Red Sox caught a big break with him falling to them at number four. Mayer projects to stick at shortstop thanks to strong baseball instincts and plenty of athleticism, and the offense projects to be All-Star level as well, of course assuming development goes to plan. He’s got a plus hit tool, good power, and an approach on the plate well beyond his years. You never know how players will make the adjustment to the grueling full-season schedule, not to mention other adjustments like wooden bats, but based on what we saw from his high school career Mayer is early on the path to being Boston’s next elite position player prospect.

T-Shirt Collection Take a look at the entire shirt collection from our friends over at BreakingT, including the one pictured above.

Top Starting Pitching Prospect

Wilkelman Gonzalez, RHP

From this time last year to here today, Gonzalez has taken as big of a leap in this Red Sox system as anyone else on the farm. The right-handed pitcher spent the beginning of last season at extended spring training, ultimately starting the year on the complex. There, he dominated, and looked outstanding in four starts to end the season in Salem. With that experience already coming in Low-A, there’s a chance he can get to High-A by midseason with good performances. He’s still very young, having just turned 20 last week, but he’s got a complete starter’s arsenal, with his changeup really standing out among the secondaries. He needs to refine his command, and his mechanics could maybe use some cleaning up, but there isn’t a more exciting pitching prospect in the lower portions of this farm system.

Top Relief Pitching Prospect

Christopher Troye, RHP

There is always the necessary caveat that relief prospects are hard to view as true prospects, especially down in these levels of the system, because many great relievers are failed starters. I do think that’s changing a bit, though, and Troye is an intriguing arm. A 12th round pick in last summer’s draft, he was injured for a lot of his college career which leaves the profile quite raw, but the stuff is good enough to move relatively quickly if he can get his command and control in check. It’s an extremely volatile profile, but it’s not hard to squint and see an impact reliever in there somewhere.

Sleeper Prospect

Juan Encarnacion, RHP

We’re defining sleeper as anyone who was never in consideration for our top prospect voting series, and Encarnacion qualifies. He’s never really been a focal point in the system, first entering as an international signing for a relatively small $40,000 bonus. But the performances have always been there. The righty looked solid in 2019 in his pro debut in the DSL, pitching to a 3.86 ERA in a league that can often skew heavily towards offense. That led him stateside last year where he spent the entire season on the complex in the FCL. He was awesome there, finishing with a 2.96 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 11 walks over 45 2⁄ 3 innings. It’s not really clear that the stuff is there for those strikeout numbers to remain as he moves up the ladder, but he’s certainly a someone to keep in mind as the season goes along, and he could quickly gain more relevance in this system if he performs well over the first half of the season.

Other Prospects of Note