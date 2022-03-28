Daily Red Sox Links: Trevor Story, Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran

Related Scattered thoughts on the Red Sox signing Trevor Story

Dave Magadan knows what kind of hitter can have the most success at Fenway Park, having spent more than a half-decade as Boston’s hitting coach in the first decade of this century. So it’s worth paying attention when he says Story will be a strong fit here. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

After adding Story to the infield, do the Red Sox have a claim to boasting the best infield in the league? (Scott Neville; NESN)

At this time last year, Enrique Hernández was set to play all over the place, though primarily on the dirt. Now, he’s a full-time center fielder, and a big part of the Red Sox roster in that role. (Dawn Klemish; RedSox.com)

Elsewhere in the outfield, Jackie Bradley Jr. is looking to bounce back from a brutal season at the plate in his lone season outside of Boston. (Steve Hewitt; Boston Herald)

Red Sox fans know just what kind of impact Rafael Devers can have, and he should be mentioned more often among the top young players in the game. (Tara Sullivan; Boston Globe)

With the Red Sox needing some players to step up in the bullpen, Darwinzon Hernandez seems like he’ll be taking on a new multi-inning role. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Jarren Duran was optioned over the weekend, but not before doing this. (ESPN)

It’s always good to break out, but this was a tough spring for Ryan Fitzgerald to do it. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

In non-Red Sox news, a very cool move was made over the weekend with Albert Pujols heading back to St. Louis to play for the Cardinals on a one-year deal. (John Denton; MLB.com)