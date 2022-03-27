Red Sox at Twins lineups: Old foes in new hose

The Red Sox face the new-look Twins this afternoon (1:05 p.m., NESN) behind Garrett Whitlock having blissfully ended their three-game losing streak (of games that don’t matter).

For teams that share a Spring Training complex there aren’t often a ton of surprises when the Sox and Twins face off, but today is an exception, as Boston faces a new-look lineup, one-third of which features straight-up bad guys from the Sox’s past. There’s Gio Urshela at third base (gross), Gary Sánchez at DH (grosser) and, finally, Carlos Correa at shortstop (grossest, but at least he’s neither in the East nor on the Astros).

Boston counters with the ‘A’ team again, sparing you the sight, at least early on, of Roberto Ramos or Rob Refsnyder on this lovely Sunday. Whitlock, who became something of a folk hero last year, continues his slow-moving transition toward a starter role, while all the big boys are ready to pound the dang baseball against former Ray Joe Ryan. Another enemy! It’s not hard what to see what the Twins are up to here. I don’t like it. No, I don’t.