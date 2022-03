Happy Sunday! We’re about to start the last week of Spring Training. The Red Sox take on the Twins at 1:05 PM ET. Carrying on with the Minnesota theme the Timberwolves are in town to face the Celtics at 6:00 PM ET. It’ll be April this week and then time for Opening Day the next week! Are you ready? Will there be another move? Talk about what you want and be good to one another.