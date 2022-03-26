Red Sox vs. Rays lineup: The A teams square off

The Red Sox put the “A” team back on the field this afternoon in Florida as Michael Wacha makes his second start of the spring against the dastardly Rays (1:05 p.m., NESN+), for whom he used to pitch.

The Rays start Corey Kluber, the two-time Cy Young Award winner who’s still quite good and would have been a nice addition for the Red Sox; instead, he’ll once again ply his trade for one of our rivals. The Rays will run out something close to their “A” lineup as well, with Randy Arozarena leading off and Wander Franco batting second, with Ji-Man Choi and the gang following from there.

The Sox counter with their big boys all in their proper places, except Kevin Plawecki gets the start at catcher. The Sox have lost three in a row after starting off with six straight wins, so today would be a good day to reverse that. Season’s coming, folks!