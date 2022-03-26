Daily Red Sox Links: Trevor Story, Tanner Houck, Rafael Devers

Trevor Story was supposed to make his debut for the Red Sox over the weekend, but that’s been delayed. Don’t worry, though. It’s for a good reason. (Ian Browne; RedSox.com)

Tanner Houck got a spot in the rotation guaranteed once it came out that Chris Sale would have to miss the start of the season due to a rib injury. Houck’s spring hasn’t gotten off to a good start, with another rough outing on Friday, but he’s not worried. (Steve Hewitt; Boston Herald)

At least as the roster stands now, Alex Cora is planning to give J.D. Martinez a fairly significant amount of time in the outfield. Sean McAdam is not so sure about that idea. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

The story of Red Sox camp to this point has easily been Ryan Fitzgerald, who you shouldn’t quickly dismiss as just a good story. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

The Red Sox made a couple of roster moves on Friday, sending Brayan Bello down to Triple-A Worcester and announcing that Hudson Potts cleared waivers and was outrighted to Worcester. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

Eno Sarris over at The Athletic made some bold predictions for the season, including one about a certain Boston third baseman. (Eno Sarris; The Athletic)

He may not really look the part, but Bobby Dalbec is one of the fastest players on the Red Sox roster and is looking to show off that athleticism a bit more this year. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Kiley McDaniel unveiled his top Red Sox prospects list, along with those for all other American League teams. (Kiley McDaniel; ESPN)

You may have heard the story around Garrett Whitlock changing his number, but then going back to 72 after Derek Holland was signed. The latter further explained the situation. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)