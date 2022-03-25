Red Sox at Braves lineups: Sick of losing!

The Red Sox look to bounce back from two losses that don’t matter against the Braves this afternoon in Florida. There’s no NESN broadcast, though the Atlanta station does have one. That said, it seems those games are no longer free to watch for non-subscribers.

Are they sick of losing? Probably not. But I’m sick of it. Well, I’m sick, and they’re losing. So to get to 150 words, I went to a “kids tell jokes” website and found the longest one I could, which I will reproduce in full here:

In my neighborhood, there was a couple who had given their twin sons very weird names. One was named Trouble, while the other boy’s name was Mind Your Own Business. So, one day they were playing hide and seek. Mind Your Business counted to a hundred and then started looking for his brother. But, somehow he couldn’t find him anywhere. He saw a police car passing the neighborhood, so he stopped it to ask for help. When the police officer asked him for his name, he replied, “Mind Your Own Business!” Feeling insulted, the police officer still asked politely who he was looking for. Mind Your Own Business replied, “I am looking for Trouble!”

That did the trick. Christian Arroyo is back and paying shortstop today for a hilariously thin Sox lineup. Roberto Ramos is at DH. If you need to know more than that, consult the table below. I’m gonna go barf.