 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Daily Red Sox Links: Trevor Story, J.D. Martinez, Andrew Miller

By Matt_Collins
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

It was of course well documented here and elsewhere that the Red Sox took an awful long time to make their big move this winter. As it turns out, according to a report from Jeff Passon, the delay for Story may have been vaccine-related. (Jeff Passan; ESPN)

The plan the Red Sox appear to have hatched for how they’re going to deal with the right field situation is, uh, interesting. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Julian McWilliams has an interesting story of Alex Verdugo and adjusting his routine to get ready before games. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Rich Hill has accomplished a whole lot in his long career, but he is still chasing his first ring. He hopes he can get it this year in Boston. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Dayn Perry gives a national perspective on the upcoming year for the Red Sox. (Dayn Perry; CBS)

One of the only positives from the atrocious 2012 season in Boston was the emergence of Andrew Miller as a dominant reliever. He’d have a long run of being one of the best bullpen arms in the game. Miller officially announced his retirement on Thursday. (Nick Aguilera; MLB.com)

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...