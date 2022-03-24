Red Sox at Orioles Lineups: Under the lights for the first time in 2022

For the first time in 2022, the Red Sox will be playing under the lights on Thursday as they take on the Orioles in spring training action in a game that gets underway at 6:05 PM ET. There’s no NESN broadcast for this one, though MLBTV streams are still free for all televised spring games and MASN, Baltimore’s broadcaster, has the game so Red Sox fans can catch it there. Of course, that is if they even play, as there is some rain in the area forecasted for tonight. As far as my non-meteorologist brain can tell, it’s borderline as to whether or not they will play.

Assuming they do, though, it’s Nick Pivetta getting his second start of the spring after looking extremely impressive in his first outing of 2022. The righty is coming off of what is best described as a solid year, certainly outperforming many expectations, including my own, and staying in the rotation all year as a roughly average starter.

On the other side of the equation, the Red Sox lineup features mostly minor leaguers as they make the trip to Sarasota, with Enrique Hernández and Kevin Plawecki (center field and catcher, respectively) being the only projected big leaguers in the lineup for this game. Travis Shaw may actually qualify there too, though, and he starts at DH. There are some interesting minor leaguers in too, though. That includes Jarren Duran, getting the start at left field, Alex Binelas, one of the prospects who came back in the Hunter Renfroe trade who starts at third in this one, and best-hitter-on-the-planet Ryan Fitzgerald, who starts at second base.

The full lineups are below.