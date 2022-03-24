Red Sox make first cuts of spring

One of the great parts of spring training is in the early going of camp when we get to see a whole lot of players in the minors, getting both our first looks at some impact players who are coming up through the system as well as looks at guys who might be career minor leaguers. Both are exciting for their own reasons, but they only last a few weeks as players start to get ramped up. Eventually, cuts happen and those players head back to minor-league camp. Granted, some players from minor-league camp can still come up for big-league spring games, but they are no longer on the official major-league spring roster.

After Wednesday’s loss to the Twins down in Fort Myers, the Red Sox made their first round of cuts of this spring, a list that included a handful of the top prospects in the organization. Below we’ll quickly go over each player sent to minor-league camp. Players with an asterisk next to their name are on the 40-man roster, and thus burn an option by being sent down.

Jeter Downs* was the top prospect to come back in the Mookie Betts trade, and he saw his stock take a major hit last season with a rough performance at Triple-A. It was a bit of a push considering he had only a cup of coffee as high as Double-A before it, and he struggled to make contact which led to an ugly batting line. He’s still a top 10 prospect in the system, though, and is a nice post-hype sleeper, to borrow a term from the fantasy community.

Bryan Mata* is another one of the 10 best prospects in the system, at least by some evaluators’ rankings, but he was never going to pitch this spring anyway. The young righty is recovering from Tommy John and is unlikely to be on the mound in game action for the first few months of the season, at least.

Connor Seabold* made his spring debut on Wednesday and had probably the worst outing we’ve seen from a Red Sox pitcher thus far, allowing five runs without recording an out. Seabold still has promise, but he has to start missing more bats. Right now he’s a depth starter, though there’s competition in that realm.

