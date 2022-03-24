Daily Red Sox Links: Trevor Story, Xander Bogaerts, Triston Casas

The signing of Trevor Story sure seemed like a big shift in the Red Sox front office manner of operating, a signal that they have built to the point where they can supplement with big talent. That’s not how they’d describe it, though. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

One of the storylines coming out of this signing is what it means for the future of Xander Bogaerts. Well, the veteran shortstop had a big impact in getting Story to come to Boston. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

It was a selfless move by Bogaerts, which tracks with the rest of his career and is a major reason why the Red Sox should be looking to keep him around long-term. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

At least publicly Chaim Bloom agrees, wanting to keep his core of infielders in Story, Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers around for a while. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

As for any concern around Story and his playing at Coors, he is not worried about that. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

One of the reasons Nathan Eovaldi has been able to emerge these last few years is because he’s been willing to make changes to his arsenal. It seems he’s making another one this year. (Julian McWillaims; Boston Globe)

R.J. Anderson at CBS ranked his top 50 prospects in baseball, with a couple of Red Sox players ranking on the top half of the list. (R.J. Anderson; CBS)