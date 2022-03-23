Red Sox vs. Twins lineups: The never losing thing? It’s pretty great

The Red Sox go for what I think is their 100th win in a row this March as Nathan Eovaldi makes his second start this afternoon against—who else?—the Twins.

The big-boy lineup is back in full force, not that it ever seems to matter to the final score, but it’s always nice to see the gang back out there. Would it be nicer if Rafael Devers was playing under a contract extension? Let’s ask the Simpsons Magic Eight Ball:

Thank you, Simpsons gif, for summing up all of our feelings. That said, better to avoid arbitration, as the Sox have done. Still. Don’t let our sweet boy play anywhere else, ever.

As for the Red Sox lineup, it’s a lot of regulars, though notably Trevor Story is not in the lineup what with his signing just becoming official today. He did practice with the team this morning, though. We should also note that Christian Arroyo was originally in the starting lineup but was ultimately scratched for reasons that have not yet been expressed publicly.

The Twins kicked off the noble tradition of being late with their lineups, which this author sadly had hoped ended with the 2021 season but will never end. Regular readers of these lineup posts will know that when the lineups aren’t in two hours before game time I tend to get a little loopy, though in a lot of cases I get it. In a spring training game? Not so much. Anyhow by the time you’ll read this they’ll be in, but at the time this was written, I was just spinning my wheels.