Red Sox officially sign Trevor Story

Over the weekend the Red Sox finally made the big splash that so many of us were waiting for, reportedly signing Trevor Story to a big six-year deal with an opt out included. Now, we can take that reportedly tag off of the news whenever we discuss it, because it is official. The Red Sox announced Wednesday morning that the deal is indeed happening, with Jeisson Rosario being designated for assignment. Chris Cotillo inexplicably broke the Rosario news first, at 4:00 AM I will add. It makes sense that they’d wait until today to announce the news rather than yesterday since they’re at home for their game on Wednesday. We’ve covered the Story signing from all angles already, so we’ll just direct you there for more on that.

As for Rosario, the outfielder was the other player who came back in the 2020 Mitch Moreland trade, being packaged with Hudson Potts, who was designated for assignment himself on Tuesday to make room for waiver claim Kyle Tyler. Rosario was an intriguing prospect at the time of the trade, but much like Potts he’s watched his prospect status dwindle over the last couple of years. The outfielder spent all of 2021 at Double-A Portland, hitting .232/.335/.307, with his roughly 28 percent strikeout rate standing out as one of the big negatives from that season.

Like Potts, I’d probably say there is a better chance than not that Rosario clears waivers in and ultimately remains in the organization. That being said, at least compared to Potts I’d say there is a better chance for Rosario to get claimed. While the offensive profile just does not look promising at this point, the outfielder stands out a bit more with greater defensive value. His athleticism isn’t what it was a couple of years ago, but he still provides some value there and a team with 40-man room could take a chance on an outfielder with plate discipline and minor-league options remaining.