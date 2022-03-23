 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OTM Open Thread 3/23: It is Wednesday

Announcement day?

By Mike Carlucci
MLB: AUG 27 Red Sox at Rockies Photo by Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Wednesday! The Trevor Story signing has been officially announced! His introductory press conference is happening, well, right now when this story is published at 8:30 PM ET. The undefeated Red Sox host the Twins at 1:05 PM ET with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound. NESN has the broadcast for that one. The Celtics are hosting the Utah Jazz at 7:30 PM ET. Talk about what you want, get ready for Story, and be good to one another.

