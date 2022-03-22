Red Sox claim RHP Kyle Tyler off waivers from the Angels

One thing that’s been overtly clear in this post-lockout period in getting ready for a short ramp up prior to Opening Day is that the Red Sox are prioritizing pitching depth, and specifically depth that can give multiple innings. Much of that has come in the form of minor-league signings with guys like Tyler Danish, Derek Holland, and others, but on Tuesday they added a pitcher like this off waivers in Kyle Tyler. The right-handed pitcher had been with the Angels and was designated for assignment over the weekend. To make room on their own 40-man roster, Boston designated Hudson Potts for assignment.

Tyler is a former 20th round draft pick from the Angels, being selected out of the University of Oklahoma. The right-handed pitcher, who will be 25 years old all season, quickly made his way through the Angels system, serving as both a starter and a reliever. He made his major-league debut in 2021, making five appearances totaling 12 1⁄ 3 innings, pitching to a 2.92 ERA with six strikeouts and six walks. In the minors, his control was excellent with middling stuff. Named the number 35 prospect in the Angels system by FanGraphs, they note that he added some velocity last season, now sitting 92-95, and opine that he is a long-term spot starter and/or long reliever.

That, as alluded to above, is what the Red Sox are looking for. Pitchers heading into this season will have less time to ramp up and be ready for a regular workload, meaning more pitchers who can give multiple innings will be needed. Tyler also has the benefit of three minor-league options remaining, which will be especially valuable if the rosters aren’t expanded to start the season as has been speculated by some.

On the other side of this transaction comes Hudson Potts being designated for assignment and exposed to waivers. This was not a hard one to see coming and was more of a when than an if. Potts has intriguing power and was certainly worth a shot as part of the return for Mitch Moreland in the summer of 2021, but injuries and contact issues have hit his stock hard in the last couple of years. Given that and a lack of defensive value, his spot on the 40-man was better utilized for someone else in a winning organization. Perhaps a rebuilding club will still like the power enough to claim him, but my guess is he clears waivers and remains in the organization.