OTM Open Thread 3/22: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! The Red Sox still haven’t lost in Spring Training games, which doesn’t matter, but is still nice. Hopefully that will somehow translate into a big 2022. With Trevor Story added the Sox really just need to find one more outfielder. And maybe a little more pitching help. The Sox take on the Rays again at 1:05 PM ET. The sun sets in Boston at 6:58 PM...so it’s almost time for night games to start in sunlight. Talk about what you want, think about outfielders, and be good to one another.