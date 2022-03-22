Daily Red Sox Links: Trevor Story, Josh Taylor, Christian Vázquez

The Trevor Story signing has its supporters and its detractors. Here’s one for the supporters. (Chad Finn; Boston Globe)
Trevor Plouffe is another among the Story supporters. (Logan Mullen; WEEI/Audacy)
Story can hit in places beyond Coors Field, so let’s dispense with the narrative that he can’t. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)
Making major headlines by signing Story means the Red Sox’s front office made the team’s players and supporters happy. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)
We can’t talk about the Story signing without talking about the financial side of things. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)
Some bad news came out of camp as well, with news that Josh Taylor may not be ready for the start of the season due to a back issue. (Peter Abraham and Alex Speier; Boston Globe)
Now we know what it looks like when Chaim Bloom goes after a big-time free agent. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)
Some players look forward to testing the free agent market, but Christian Vázquez isn’t one of those guys. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)
As the No. 14 prospect in our annual top prospect voting, Josh Winckowski may not be the most hyped prospect, but he will have a chance to make an impact (and a positive one at that) very soon. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)
Loading comments...