Daily Red Sox Links: Trevor Story, Josh Taylor, Christian Vázquez

The Trevor Story signing has its supporters and its detractors. Here’s one for the supporters. (Chad Finn; Boston Globe)

Trevor Plouffe is another among the Story supporters. (Logan Mullen; WEEI/Audacy)

Story can hit in places beyond Coors Field, so let’s dispense with the narrative that he can’t. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Making major headlines by signing Story means the Red Sox’s front office made the team’s players and supporters happy. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

We can’t talk about the Story signing without talking about the financial side of things. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Some bad news came out of camp as well, with news that Josh Taylor may not be ready for the start of the season due to a back issue. (Peter Abraham and Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Now we know what it looks like when Chaim Bloom goes after a big-time free agent. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Some players look forward to testing the free agent market, but Christian Vázquez isn’t one of those guys. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

As the No. 14 prospect in our annual top prospect voting, Josh Winckowski may not be the most hyped prospect, but he will have a chance to make an impact (and a positive one at that) very soon. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)