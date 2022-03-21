Red Sox vs. Braves lineups: Say hello to Michael Wacha

The Red Sox look for their fifth win to start the spring behind newcomer Michael Wacha this afternoon in Florida (1:05 p.m.). No TV broadcast for this one, unfortunately.

Wacha, most recently of the Rays, is a journeyman righty who fits the Chaim Bloom mold of “throw a bunch of stuff at the wall and hope it works out,” and we will, in fact, hope it works out. Touki Toussaint starts for the Braves, who are without Freddie Freeman because he plays for the Dodgers now. Obviously, we can relate.

The bigger news today is probably the return of Enrique Hernández, who plays center field and leads off, pushing Jackie Bradley Jr. to right field and Jarren Duran to left in the rare “three centers” outfield. Provided the Sox don’t make another move, I’d expect to see this arrangement somewhat often, though I’d strongly prefer the Sox do, in fact, make another move.

Travis Shaw starts at first base, which means the mayor is in his office. Business can proceed as normal. Happy actual spring, y’all.