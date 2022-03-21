The Red Seat Podcast: Trevor Story Edition

Well, it finally happened. With just two major free agents left on the board, Michael Conforto and Trevor Story, Bloom struck his first major deal by signing the latter to a six-year deal worth $140 million.

Thank goodness he did, and now all of Red Sox nation can breathe a sigh of relief. After two-plus years of one- and two-year deals followed by cost cutting measures, the team has finally decided it is time to add to this unit which was just two wins away from being in the World Series last year.

Story is a huge get. Not only has been one of the most impactful players in all of baseball over the past few seasons, but he represents added insurance that the Red Sox will indeed have good players on this roster following the 2022 and 2023 seasons when so many of their core players see their contracts expire.

We answer over 20 of your listener questions on this show along with giving our reactions.

