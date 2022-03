Happy Monday! The Boston Red Sox have a new second baseman! Welcome Trevor Story! Boston plays Atlanta at 1:05 PM ET where the new-look Braves don’t have Freddie Freeman. Are you getting excited for this offense? The Celtics are in Oklahoma City taking on the Thunder at 8:00 PM ET. Talk about what you want, prepare for four to seven years of Story wordplay and puns, and be good to one another.