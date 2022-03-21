Daily Red Sox Links: Trevor Story, Tanner Houck, David Hamilton

After waiting what seemed like forever in the mass transaction rush following the lockout, the Red Sox finally made their move on Sunday in signing infielder Trevor Story. Jen McCaffrey takes a look at the deal from all angles. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Leading up to the signing, some Red Sox players had spoken up about wanting the team to make a splash of some sort, so you won’t be surprised that they were excited to learn of the deal. That includes the man whose starting spot he’s taking, too. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

John Tomase writes that, with this signing in the books, the Tampa North swipes should probably come to an end. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Story undoubtedly improves the Red Sox roster at the plate and in the field. But even so, Sean McAdam wonders if maybe the Red Sox grabbed the wrong infielder. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Is the Story signing enough to give the Red Sox a leg up in the AL East? (Bradford Doolittle; ESPN)

MLB.com looked at some notable rebound candidates around the league, and sure enough it included the new signing. (MLB.com)

R.J. Anderson hands out some offseason grades. (R.J. Anderson; CBS)

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise, but Tanner Houck will indeed be in the rotation for the start of the season in the wake of the Chris Sale injury. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

David Laurila at FanGraphs talked with David Hamilton, one of the prospects who came to the Red Sox in the Hunter Renfroe/Jackie Bradley Jr. deal. (David Laurila; FanGraphs)