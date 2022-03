Happy Sunday everyone. The Red Sox have their fourth game of the spring this afternoon as they host the Orioles at JetBlue Park starting at 1:05 PM ET. They’ll have Tanner Houck on the mound and a whole lot of regulars. The Celtics are also in action tonight with an 8:00 PM ET tip against the Nuggets. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.