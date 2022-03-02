Today in Red Sox History: March 2

Today in Red Sox history, we celebrate the birthday of a current reliever, and look back at a couple of recent injuries.

Today in OTM History

2020: How the implementation of robo umps could change our evaluation of catchers; This is still something I think about a lot, particularly in reference to two of Boston’s young catchers mentioned in this piece.

2018: Drew Pomeranz goes down with an injury; He would throw only 74 innings in the season, and they weren’t very good.

2017: David Price goes down with an injury; Tough day for injuries to pitchers. Price would throw 74 2⁄ 3 innings.

2016: David Ortiz predicts Mookie Betts will make a whole lot of money some day; David Ortiz or Nostradamus? That’s up to you to decide.

2015: Rusney Castillo shows off the hair; We’ll always the hair, I suppose.

Today in Baseball History

There wasn’t really anything going on in Red Sox history today, so we’ll look at the league as a whole for this one.

1874: The batter’s box is officially introduced, and it is determined that players betting on baseball will be banished for life; I’m very curious where they were standing that they felt the need to add the boxes.

Today in Red Sox birthdays

Happy 86th birthday to Don Schwall, who won Rookie of the Year as a member of Boston’s rotation in 1961, but only spent two years in Boston before being traded to the Pirates prior to the 1963 season.

Happy 29th birthday to Josh Taylor, who for my money is the most underrated player on the Red Sox roster right now.

