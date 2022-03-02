Daily Red Sox Links: Cancelled Games, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts

As I’m sure you know if you are reading this right now, the first two series for every team has been cancelled and will not be made up after the league and players were unable to strike a deal on a new CBA. It’s already a brutal blow to the game, and it may just be the beginning. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

The cancellation was an action from the owners’ side, to be perfectly clear, and the players responded with a statement that, among other things, accused the owners of trying to break the union. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

That goal, if it is real, is probably not going to happen, says Andy McCullough. But the owners may end up breaking something else instead. (Andy McCullough; The Athletic)

One of the big sticking points throughout this entire negotiation has been the competitive balance tax, otherwise known as the luxury tax. Has that actually encouraged more competitiveness? (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Whenever this lockout does end, could Carlos Rodón make sense as a Red Sox target? (Ricky Doyle; NESN)

There has been some smoke around the idea of Carlos Correa coming to Boston, but Jason Mastrodonato says the focus should be on the shortstop they already have. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)