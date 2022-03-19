Red Sox at Twins Lineups: Taking on the crosstown rivals, sans Correa

All eyes in the baseball world are on Minnesota right now after the Twins shocked everyone late Friday night/early Saturday morning by bringing in Carlos Correa on a huge three-year deal. The shortstop is not going to be with the Twins on Saturday, but the afterglow of such a signing will surely be on the club. And that’s who the Red Sox get to see for their third game of the spring as they head across town to take on their Fort Myers rival. NESN has the broadcast for this one, which starts at 1:05 PM ET.

As for the Red Sox side of things, they send out one of their top starting pitchers in Nick Pivetta for his first start of the spring. With Nathan Eovaldi starting on Friday and being in line to start Opening Day, this could point to Pivetta being the number two man to start the season, though that hasn’t been officially announced. Last season the former Phillie finished with a 4.53 ERA and a 4.28 FIP.

Offensively, it’s mostly backups and depth options in the lineup for Boston. Christian Vázuqez is the lone projected starter here, making his first appearance of the spring behind the plate. His backup, Kevin Plawecki, is the DH. Jarren Duran is also in the lineup, leading off and playing center field, while Jeter Downs is in the nine spot and playing shortstop. Alex Verdudo was originally in the lineup playing left field, but was a late scratch. He is expected to play tomorrow.

The full lineups are below. We will update this when the Twins release their lineup.