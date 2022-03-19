 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OTM Open Thread 3/19: It is Saturday

Big news today?

By Mike Carlucci
Division Series - Cleveland Indians v Boston Red Sox - Game Three Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Happy Saturday! How’s your bracket? That bad, huh? Well, the Red Sox could be on the verge of signing Trevor Story. Reports have his decision down to the Sox, Giants, and maybe a couple other teams. Is this going to be the big splash? While we wait, the Sox travel to play the Twins at 1:05 PM ET for the third game of Spring Training. Will Bobby Dalbec hit another home run? Talk about what you want, dream of free agents, and be good to one another.

