Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts, Trevor Story, Travis Shaw

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts would gladly welcome the addition of Trevor Story’s bat into the 2022 Red Sox lineup. (Ian Browne; MLB.com)

Michael Wacha is no stranger to Fenway Park. The new pitcher admits that toeing the rubber during game 6 of the 2013 World Series was the most electric he’s ever experienced a ballpark. Needless to say, Wacha is excited to take the mound this time with Red Sox across his chest. (Peter Abraham; The Boston Globe)

Red Sox re-sign corner infielder Travis Shaw to a minor league deal. Shaw could prove to be a nice lefty complement to Bobby Dalbec. (Steve Adams; MLB Trade Rumors)

In the offseason, Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck learned a lot from his fellow Mizzou Tiger, Max Scherzer. (Scott Neville; NESN)

While depth moves sometimes do not prove to be the flashiest of signings, they are nonetheless a necessary evil. This week the Red Sox signed veteran left starter Derek Holland to a minor league deal. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)