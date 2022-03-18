OTM Open Thread 3/18: It is Friday

Happy Friday! We made it. Red Sox baseball continues...the Sox and Tampa Bay Rays play at 1:05 PM as Boston tries to top a 14-run outburst from their first Spring Training game of the year. The Bruins are on the road against the Jets at 8:00 PM ET while the Celtics are on the West Coast playing the Kings at 10:00 PM ET. There are still a few big name free agents on the market and Red Sox Nation is wondering if Chaim Bloom will bring any to Fenway Park. Is there anyone you’d really like to see? Talk about what you want, enjoy the summer day in Boston, and be good to one another.