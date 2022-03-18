Daily Red Sox Links: Bobby Dalbec, Jarren Duran, Bryan Mata

The Red Sox got their spring training schedule underway on Thursday with a big 14-1 win over the Twins, despite not really featuring any of their major leaguers. Bobby Dalbec was the exception to that, and hit a home run in his first at bat. It’s a reminder of what he can do at the plate when he’s on, and why the Red Sox want to start expanding his versatility. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Hitting right before Dalbec in the lineup, and coming in to score on the home run, was Jarren Duran. He’s added some considerable power in recent years, but now the Red Sox want him to get back at least some to using his legs and providing a spark. (Ian Browne; RedSox.com)

Garrett Whitlock wore number 72 all year in 2021, but he’s making a change for this season to honor a former Red Sox Cy Young winner. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Coming off a missed season due to Tommy John surgery, Bryan Mata wants to be remembered in this Red Sox system. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

Many of us are waiting for the Red Sox to strike before the hot stove season ends. Here some of the names who are still out there in free agency. (R.J. Anderson; CBS)