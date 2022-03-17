Red Sox vs. Twins Lineups: At long last, we have baseball

Folks, baseball is officially back. The Red Sox, and most other teams around the league, are beginning their condensed spring training schedule here on Thursday as they take on the Twins down in Fort Myers. As is typically expected in the first spring game of the year, there are not a whole lot of big names in this lineup, but we don’t really care about that at this point. We just want baseball on the TV, and this one will be with NESN having the coverage. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM ET.

That said, there are some interesting names playing today for the Red Sox even if there is only one true regulars in the lineup, or perhaps only one player who is projected to start the season on the active roster. Bobby Dalbec is the lone regular in the group, taking DH duties for this one. Jarren Duran, meanwhile, is handling leadoff duties as he looks to bounce back from a tough first look at major-league pitching last season. Roberto Ramos, a minor-league signing with big power, is playing first base today, while prospect Jeter Downs gets the start at shortstop.

For the pitching, Michael Feliz will be getting the start, and presumably we’re going to see a whole lot of pitchers going one, or maybe two in some cases, innings for their outing. Feliz is a true reliever with major-league experience who was brought in last season and stayed with the organization for 2022 on a minor-league deal. Following Feliz will be Taylor Cole, Tyler Danish, Geoff Hartlieb, Zack Kelly, Chris Murphy, and John Schreiber.

Additionally, as is the case every year in spring training we will use these lineup posts as the Gamethread for those interested in chatting. Enjoy some baseball!