Daily Red Sox Links: Chaim Bloom, Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck

The Red Sox are coming off a run to the ALCS, they have a good core in place, and they have a market and ownership that lends itself to making big moves to complete a roster like theres. It’s time to get to work. (Jon Couture; Boston.com)

Sean McAdam writes about the same topic, with Chaim Bloom and company taking a measured approach among this madness around the league. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

We learned on Monday that Chris Sale was going to miss the start of the season due to a rib injury. Unsurprisingly, that leaves the Opening Day start to Nathan Eovalid, though he may have gotten that nod either way. (Ian Browne; RedSox.com)

Rob Bradford writes about the strong fit for Jake Diekman in Boston. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

Speaking of the Sale injury, that opens up a spot in the Red Sox rotation, but Tanner Houck isn’t taking for granted that the spot is his. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Christopher Smith introduces us to some of the best hair Red Sox camp has to offer. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)