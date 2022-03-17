OTM Open Thread 3/17: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday - happy St. Patrick’s Day - happy Spring Opening Day! Get out your green shirt and hat there’s Red Sox baseball to be played. The Sox host the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 PM ET. Baseball is back. Like will be the norm through July and August the Sox have the sports stage to themselves today. Will Chaim Bloom make a trade? Sign a free agent? We’ll find out. The mercury could touch 70 degrees tomorrow making it really feel like baseball weather. Talk about what you want, enjoy the first pitch in a game of 2022, and be good to one another.