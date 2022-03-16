The Red Seat Podcast: It’s Go Time

Welcome back to another edition of “The Red Seat” podcast. This time we actually have real baseball moves to discuss and we will be playing a full 162 game schedule! Dreams do come true.

During this episode we spend the first part deep diving into the signings of Jake Diekman and Matt Strahm. We look at their pitch mix, effectiveness vs righties and lefties, and how they fit into the structure of the bullpen.

We then look into the remaining free agents available and try to envision what the Red Sox should/will do next. We have a better idea of what they should do than what they will do, but you know, at least Bloom is staying nimble.

We discuss some of the trades that went down that the Red Sox were not involved with and wonder why they weren’t.

Freddie Freeman? Yeah, it’s wild. We spend a bunch of time discussing how this would work and whether or not we think the Red Sox are really in on him.

What is going on with extensions to Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers? The former doesn’t seem thrilled with what is going on right now, and I’m worried.

Finally, we dive into the new CBA.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

We hope you enjoyed the show and if you did, make sure you subscribe to us on iTunes, Google Podcast, Spotify, or Stitcher. Also give the show a review. Five star reviews help us get in more ears and grow the show. Be sure to also follow us on Twitter. You can find Keaton @TheSpokenKeats, and you can find me @DevJake. Thanks for listening!