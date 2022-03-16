Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Jake Diekman

Related Second base stability should be on the horizon

Xander Bogaerts may have been okay with trying out third base or some other spot on the field early in his career, but he’s solidified himself at his current post, and if he has his way nothing is going to change that. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

This is going to be a big year when it comes to the future of the Red Sox’s stars on the left side of the infield. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

The same can be said for J.D. Martinez. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Some players, namely Jake Diekman and Matt Strahm, are just getting their Red Sox journeys started. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

But Diekman and Strahm can’t be the end of the Red Sox’s spending this offseason, right? Right?! (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Might Freddie Freeman be the big splash addition the Red Sox have up their sleeves? (Scott McLaughlin; WEEI/Audacy)

The Red Sox haven’t just been focused on improving their roster this winter; they’ve also been focused on their team’s protection against COVID-19. (Stephanie Apstein; Sports Illustrated)