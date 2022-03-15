Red Sox spring training broadcast schedule

Just a week ago it was not clear that we would be watching baseball again within the next month, never mind within the next week. But, of course, the players and the league finally agreed to a new CBA late last week and players are all reporting to camp with the spring training schedule just about to get underway. The Red Sox play their first game on Thursday against the Twins, the first of 19 games they’ll be playing this spring.

It will be interesting to see how teams approach these games. Clearly, managers are never really going into these games with the chief goal being to win, but rather to get players ready for the grind of a regular season. This year, they have a much shorter build up time, so we’ll see how much, if at all, teams’ approaches to getting players into games change. We should also mention that, just like last spring teams in Florida will be playing in “pods” to cut down on travel.

Now, the big question most fans have when looking at the spring training schedule is which games they’ll be able to watch on TV. The Red Sox announced their broadcast schedule on Monday, and NESN will be carrying 14 of the team’s 19 games. WEEI, meanwhile, will broadcast all 19 games on the radio between one of their two stations. The full broadcast schedule is below.