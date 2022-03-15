OTM Open Thread 3/15: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! We’re just two days away from a baseball game. March 17th is the first game of the very abbreviated Spring Training against the Minnesota Twins. Three weeks before Opening Day. Let’s do this. Until then, the Bruins will take on the Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET. Which is daylight time again and not standard time. The high is 57 today and the sun sets at 6:51 PM. It’s been a long winter, who isn’t ready for spring? Talk about what you want, beware the ides of March, and be good to one another.