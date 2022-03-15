Today in Red Sox History: March 15

Today in OTM History

2021: Looking at the catching situation in the organization; Christian Vázquez had a disappointing year, but at the same time in 2022 they have basically the exact same outlook.

2018: Can Dustin Pedroia hold off decline for one more year?; Sigh, this one is just sad.

2017: Should we be paying attention to Edgar Olmos?; I gotta be honest here. I wrote this one and if you had asked me who Edgar Olmos was five minutes before writing this I probably would have guessed actor.

2016: And then, there was just David Ortiz.

2014: Red Sox prospect Jon Denney arrested; Shame what happened here, as Denney was never really able to get his career going because of off-the-field trouble.

2013: Red Sox not getting Ryan Pressly back; He was lost in the Rule 5 Draft, and has since established himself as one of the game’s better relievers.

Today in Red Sox History

2000: Red Sox pitchers combined for a spring training perfect game; I’m surprised I don’t remember this, because I feel like soon-to-be-nine-year-old me should have been all about this. Also, as you probably guessed Pedro Martínez was involved in this, pitching the first three innings.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy 43rd birthday to Kevin Youkilis, who is forever embedded in Red Sox lore for his roles in 2004 and 2007, not to mention him being one of the best hitters in all of baseball for a three-year stretch from 2008-2010. There have been whispers Youk might be part of some NESN broadcasts this summer.

