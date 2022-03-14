Today in Red Sox History: March 14

Related Three Red Sox prospects make the top 30 on FanGraphs top prospects list

Today in OTM History

2019: Seven players on the Red Sox ranked in ESPN’s top 100 player list; Four of those players — Nathan Eovaldi, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Chris Sale — are still with the team. The three who are not? Mookie Betts, David Price, and Andrew Benintendi.

2018: Giving Roenis Elías more credit to stick on the roster; Not a great call here, Matt. Elías was traded before the end of April, though to my credit he did pitch quite well in Seattle after the deal.

2017: Three Red Sox prospects on the FanGraphs top 100; It’s not exactly the same thing as no current Sox prospect ranks as highly as Benintendi did then, but this year’s FanGraphs top 100 also included three Red Sox all in the top 30.

2014: Making the case for Jackie Bradley Jr.; We’d have to wait another year for Bradley to finally start to show his now-famous hot streaks. At that point it was just the now-famous cold streaks.

Today in Red Sox History

2006: Terry Francona agrees to a two-year extension to stay on as the Red Sox manager; The greatest manager in Red Sox history, and this still a half-decade away from the shameful way his tenure ended.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy would-be 122nd birthday to Marty McManus, whose best years were spent with the St. Louis Browns but also ended his career with a few solid seasons in Boston.

Happy 33rd birthday to Marwin Gonzalez, who didn’t quite work out the way the front office hoped last season and didn’t make it through the season. He’s currently a free agent.

Happy 41st birthday to Bobby Jenks, who came to Boston in 2011 but would quickly need to stop pitching all together due to health issues. I strongly recommend this from a few years ago.

