Daily Red Sox Links: Matt Strahm, Alex Cora, Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Red Sox didn’t jump right into the free agent pool when the lockout lifted on Thursday and transactions kicked off on Friday, but they didn’t wait too much longer. Sean McAdam takes a look at their first addition post-lockout, Matt Strahm. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Players are still trickling into camp as workouts are just starting to get going in earnest and game action is set to begin later in the week. Chad Jennings took a quick look at all 62 players expected to be at Boston camp. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

One of the new additions who will be in attendance is Rich Hill, who is entering his age-42 season. Alex Speier looks at how he’s able to keep pitching like he does at his age. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Alex Cora met with the media on Sunday, touching on a number of topics. He talked a bit on Triston Casas and how impressed he is with the prospect’s approach, as well as the new facial hair being sported by the manager. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

Jackie Bradley Jr. is back in Boston after an extremely tough year away in 2021. He has a simple plan to bounce back. (Adam London; NESN)