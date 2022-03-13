Red Sox invite 12 to major-league spring training

While the lockout was ongoing, the only player movement that was allowed was on the minor-league side, as in signing veterans to minor-lea, something the Red Sox did a handful of time. But veterans on minor-league deals are not the only players who can be invited to major-league camp. Teams also invite some of their current minor leaguers, including some of their top prospects, to major-league camp despite not being on the 40-man roster. Boston did just that on Saturday, announcing that they were inviting 12 players to their major-league camp. We’ll highlight each of those players below.

Kole Cottam (C) is one of the more underrated players in the Red Sox system, giving the Red Sox another bat-first catcher in the upper levels of their minor-league system. Cottam was a fourth round pick by the Sox back in 2018, and he’s methodically moved his way up the system since then. There are some questions about the defense, but he’s been able to hit at whatever level he’s been placed. Last season he split time between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland, hitting a combined .278/.371/.500 in 71 games between the two levels.

Triston Casas (1B) is the biggest name on this list and arguably the top prospect in the system. That he is first base only at this point hurts his value a bit and puts more pressure on the bat, but the talent is there in that bat for him to be an All-Star caliber player either way. His big raw power gets more of the headlines, and it’s not without merit, but to me what separates him is his tremendous approach at the plate and ability to work counts and draw walks. Casas has said he models his game after Joey Votto, and the approach seems to back that up.

Ryan Fitzgerald (INF) is perhaps the best story in the Red Sox farm system. The infielder went undrafted out of college and went to indy ball before being picked up by the Red Sox in 2018. Since joining the system, he's typically been a bit old for the levels at which he's played, but the performance has been there. Spending most of last season at Double-A, he hit .271/.351/.505 in 95 game before a late-season promotion to Triple-A where he more than held his own in 13 games. Fitzgerald is a good defensive infielder who can play all over the diamond and may be able to carve out a role as a major-league utility man.

David Hamilton (SS) is a name that is probably familiar to many as he was one of the prospects who came back in the Hunter Renfroe/Jackie Bradley Jr. deal. Alex Binelas, the other prospect in that deal, has gotten most of the shine since the trade and probably has a higher ceiling, but Hamilton is a really interesting player in his own right. He's got a solid floor thanks to his baserunning and defense, and if his hit tool can develop there could be a second-division starter here.

Christian Koss (SS) was acquired by the Red Sox prior to last season when Boston traded Yoan Aybar to the Rockies to clear 40-man space. The infielder is an intriguing player who bursted onto the scene in 2019 after being drafted, and was solid last year in his first full season taste of professional ball. In High-A Greenville, Koss hit .271/.325/.451 over 104 games. There's probably not a huge ceiling here, but he's a potential future bench piece.