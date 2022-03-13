Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas, Nick Pivetta, Rob Manfred

Minor leaguers have been down at Fort Myers for about a week already, as they were not affected by the lockout and had their camps start at the normal time. But there’s something different about being invited to major-league camp, and a bunch of players did on Sunday, headlined by arguably the top prospect in the system. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

Some of the major leaguers are already at camp, too, wasting no time to get things ready for the start of the season. Nick Pivetta was among the first there, and he helped make sure himself and some teammates were ready before camp opened. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

It’s still obviously very early in camp as players are just arriving, but we already got our first great story with Jackie Bradley Jr. revealing he was at Mookie Betts’ wedding when he got the news that he was coming back to Boston. (Ian Browne; RedSox.com)

With the CBA official, Sean McAdam writes the job now is to mend the relationship between the two sides. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Speaking of the CBA, do the changes that were made come out as a win for the Red Sox? (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)