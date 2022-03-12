Daily Red Sox Links: CBA, Spring Training Schedule, Mike Napoli

The lockout is finally over and the hot stove season is back on with a couple of the biggest names in free agency signing on Friday. With the negotiations behind us, we can start to look at the additions to the game that come in this new CBA. (Zach Crizer; Yahoo)

One of the changes is the schedule, both moving forward starting in 2023 and for the coming year trying to fit all the games in. Jayson Stark gives the latest on where we stand with the schedule. (Jayson Stark; The Athletic)

Most of the big stuff in the CBA is known, but smaller details will continue to leak out. For example, the All-Star Game could have an interesting ending. (Ronald Blum; AP/Boston Globe)

The expanded postseason field of 12 teams is now in effect as well, and the two first-round byes give the Red Sox incentive to be aggressive building up this roster. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

With players now starting to report to camps, fans will be welcomed down in Fort Myers starting today, and Boston’s first game will be on Thursday. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

With the lockout over, Sean McAdam looks at some big questions for the Red Sox. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Ian Cundall provides some scouting updates on a few relief arms to know in the system. (Ian Cundall; Sox Prospects)

An old friend has a new gig. (Jenna Ciccotelli; NESN)