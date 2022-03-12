 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OTM Open Thread 3/12: It is Saturday

That was fast

By Mike Carlucci
Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Happy Saturday! Red Sox Spring Training started yesterday in a soft open. You can see a live pitcher pitching below. Exciting stuff. Baseball is life! The Coyotes are in town to play the Bruins at 7:00 PM ET. There’s also a bomb cyclone hitting the east coast. So stay safe. Also, remember to set your clocks ahead tonight. That’s right: it’s the return of Daylight Saving Time! Talk about what you want, sleep in, and be good to one another.

