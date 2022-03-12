OTM Open Thread 3/12: It is Saturday

Happy Saturday! Red Sox Spring Training started yesterday in a soft open. You can see a live pitcher pitching below. Exciting stuff. Baseball is life! The Coyotes are in town to play the Bruins at 7:00 PM ET. There’s also a bomb cyclone hitting the east coast. So stay safe. Also, remember to set your clocks ahead tonight. That’s right: it’s the return of Daylight Saving Time! Talk about what you want, sleep in, and be good to one another.

Pivetta getting after it on Day 1, the first unofficial day of Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/SbLTqxOOXp — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) March 11, 2022