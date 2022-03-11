FanPost Friday: Prioritize what’s next

Thank Aceves, the lockout is over. After more than three months of waiting around with literally nothing happening in terms of major-league transactions, teams have under a month to get all of their moves done and finalize their roster for Opening Day. For the Boston Red Sox, there is a whole lot to do. They did, to be fair, make a handful of moves prior to the lockout, mostly adding veteran depth to their rotation and trading away Hunter Renfroe in a move that certainly seemed to portend something else to come after the lockout.

And so that’s what we want you to speak about for this week’s FanPost Friday. We know the Red Sox have some things to do, but what exactly would you put on this list and how would you prioritize it? Is finding an outfielder most important, or should more focus be put on shoring up the bullpen. What about extensions for key players already on the roster like Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and Nathan Eovaldi? Should they rush to get deals done to get maximum time at camp, or make sure they get the most value possible? Let us know what you think!

