Today in Red Sox History: March 11

Today in OTM History

2021: How the Red Sox can be good; They didn’t hit all of Joiner’s bullets, but a couple of the key ones were hit and, well, we know what happened from there.

2020: Looking at the career of Collin McHugh; He didn’t end up pitching an inning for the team that year, but is still worth knowing since he’s a possible target this year as well.

2019: Does Blake Swihart really just need playing time; It wasn’t going to come with the Red Sox, and sure enough he was traded just over a month later.

2016: How long of a leash for Hanley and Pablo?; For the latter, only a few months. But for Ramirez, he lasted two more seasons.

2013: Alfredo Aceves back with team after WBC brawl; The Legend Of Aceves.

Today in Red Sox History

2002: Although it would become official the next day, the Red Sox hired Grady Little as their manager; What ever ended up happening with that stint, anyway?

1999: The Red Sox sign Ramón Martínez to a two-year deal; Martínez was reunited with his younger brother Pedro at the height of the latter’s peak. As for Ramón, he was hurt for most of the 1999 season, making only four starts in the majors. The following season, he struggled to the tune of a 6.13 ERA over 27 starts. He’d play only one more year after that before retiring.

1958: The Red Sox were the only AL team to vote against the implementation of batting helmets; This was because Ted Williams vehemently opposed them, figuring that they would mess with a hitter’s timing. I had never heard this before.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy 42nd birthday to Rich Hill, who of course is back with the Red Sox after signing right before the lockout.

Happy 55th birthday to Dwayne Hosey, who bursted onto the scene with a red-hot September as a rookie in 1995, but struggled mightily the following year and wouldn’t return to the majors.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here. Also thanks again to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts